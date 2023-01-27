Agbonlahor criticizes the Liverpool midfielder’s abilities, saying he is not good enough.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor is of the opinion that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones does not possess the level of quality necessary to play for the club. Agbonlahor served as captain of Aston Villa at one point.

Up to this point in the season, Jones has struggled with several different issues that are connected to his fitness.

The 21-year-old has only made 11 overall appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s squad across all competitions due to his restricted playing time.

The following is what Agbonlahor had to say about Jones in an interview with the Mirror: “You bring in Curtis Jones into the group; he is not good enough for me for where Liverpool want to go; he is not really embracing his moment in midfield.” Jones was the person Agbonlahor was alluding to.

Jones is a product of the Liverpool development system and has appeared in 84 professional appearances for the Reds, during which time he has scored eight goals and contributed ten assists. In addition, Jones has played for Liverpool at the junior level.

