Agbonlahor compares Antony to Arsenal flop and says £84m star must be axed

Gabriel Abgonlahor has urged Erik ten Hag to drop Antony from the Manchester United starting XI ahead of Sunday’s heavyweight showdown against Arsenal.

Last night, the Red Devils looked poised to close the gap on the Premier League leaders to six points, but were ultimately forced to settle for a painful stalemate when a Michel Olise free-kick in stoppage time saved a point for Crystal Palace.

The star summer acquisition for United, Antony, had another frustrating evening. He got into a fight with teammate Bruno Fernandes for delaying a move in the first half.

With 20 minutes left, the Brazilian was eventually replaced by promising youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who had earlier assisted in last Saturday’s Manchester derby’s winning goal.

Agbonlahor feels it’s time to remove Antony from the firing line since he shares many of the same flaws with Nicolas Pepe, the record-breaking transfer from Arsenal who is currently on loan at Nice.

“Watching Antony last night, he doesn’t do enough for me,” he said on talkSPORT. When he was hauled, he was not pleased. He reminds me of Pepe, who used to play for Arsenal.

He plays pranks, but he never genuinely defeats a player. Garnacho needs to start against Arsenal, Jadon Sancho needs to get back into the mix, and they need more alternatives on the wings because Antony isn’t doing well right now.

