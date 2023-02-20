After The Match, I Said To The Fans To Come And Support The Team On Thursday To Beat Barca – Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United boss, Erik Ten Hag have made it clear to the media that he needs Man United fans to beat Barcelona this Thursday, and he would be glad to have them back the team.

While reacting to the media after Man United’s win yesterday, Erik Ten Hag stated that he went to the fans to remind them of Man United’s game on Thursday, and he adviced them to give their full support and voice to the team.

In his words, Erik Ten Hag stated;

Ten Hag on what he told fans at full-time: ‘I said come Thursday, it’s a big game, make sure you are there and we beat Barcelona together.’

Man United takes on Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday after playing a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week. They will be hoping to see Man United send Barcelona out of the competition this week.

Let’s have your thoughts.

