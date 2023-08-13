After Knocking Out Robert Helenius, Anthony Joshua Shares What He Said To Him.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, has revealed what he said to Dillian Whyte’s substitute, Robert Helenius, after knocking him out on Saturday at London’s O2 Arena with a horrific finish.

A long-awaited rematch between Joshua and fellow British heavyweight opponent Whyte was scheduled, but ‘The Body Snatcher’ failed a drug test seven days prior to the fight.

Helenius of Finland, who filled in for Joshua at the last minute, was no match for Joshua.

Before dropping Helenius in the seventh with a powerful right-handed shot to the jaw, Joshua dominated the first few rounds without particularly standing out.

After the fight, Joshua told DAZN: “Helenius, I encouraged him to come again.

I believe he has a lot of potential to upset people. I appreciate his coming in and keeping the card.

He continued, “It is a fickle sport, you have to be honest about this business and avoid getting sucked in. Tonight, I completed my work.

