African Players whose futures are uncertain ahead of the 2023-2024 football season

The 2023-2024 transfer window is ongoing in Europe and other parts of the world as clubs continue to build their squad ahead of the 2023-2024 football season, clubs have sold and bought players that could best suite their vision and mission for the forth coming season.

Below we look at few African Players whose futures remains uncertain at their club but are struggling to get a good transfer.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker time at Stamford bridge seems to have come to an end as the club dropped him from their preseason trip to the United States of America, he is yet to get a good option away from Stamford Bridge.

He is currently linked with a move to Olympique de Marseille and few other Saudi Arabia clubs.

Uncertain future for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Twitter photos.

Sadio Mane. The iconic Senegalese attacker is out of favour at Bayern Munich just a year after joining them from Liverpool, his future remains in doubt heading into the 2023-2024 football season, he has been linked with a return to the English premier league while few Saudi Arabia clubs have shown interest.

Where next for Sadio Mane Twitter photos

Hakim Ziyech. The Morocco wing wizard is surplus to requirements at Stamford bridge, he was left out of the 29 man squad that traveled to the United States of America for preseason.

He has already had one move away from Stamford Bridge failed and his future looks uncertain.

Hakim Ziyech Twitter photos

Kelechi Iheanacho. The super eagles of Nigeria international is stuck with Leicester city and with no good offer coming his way, he will be playing championship football next season.

Kelechi Iheanacho Twitter photos

