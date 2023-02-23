AFCON U20: “For Now, I Only Depend On My Team To Get To The Next Round”- Agbalaka Reacts To The Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Nigeria now has its destiny in its hands at the ongoing African Cup Of Nations In Egypt. After the win against Egypt on matchday 2, a draw on matchday 3 might be enough to progress to the next round, but anything is still possible.

Photo: Solomon Agbalaka || Twitter

However, note that the man of the match, Solomon Agbalaka reacted to the win by explaining the importance of the big win against Egypt and also noted what he expects in the last group stage game on Saturday.

In his post-match interview, Solomon Agbalaka spoke about the final group-stage game by saying, “ I Can Not Say Much As It Depends On The Egyptian Game Against Senegal. For Now, I Only Depend On My Team To Get To The Next Stage Of The Competition.”

On the other hand, note that a win for Nigeria against Mozambique means the team has safely progressed to the next round of the competition, while a draw could also be enough depending on the result of the Egyptian game VS Senegal.

Photo: Current Group A Standing At The AFCON U20 Tournament || Twitter

