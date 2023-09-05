AFCON qualifiers: Lineup Super Eagles Should Use Against Sao Tome and Principe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up for their crucial AFCON qualifiers match against Sao Tome and Principe, set to take place at the Next Of Champions stadium in Uyo this Sunday. The anticipation is high as fans wonder how the team will line up for this important fixture. Here, we explore two potential lineup options for the Super Eagles.

Option 1:

Coach Jose Peseiro should opt for a 4-4-2 formation, a classic setup in football. In this scenario, Adebayo Adeleye, known for his performances at Hapoel Jerusalem, could stand between the posts as the goalkeeper. The central defense could feature William Ekong, who has been regaining form with PAOK in Greece, partnering with Semi Ajayi. On the flanks, Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina would serve as left and right fullbacks, respectively.

Moving into the midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, a reliable presence, would anchor the central midfield alongside Joe Aribo from Southampton. Ademola Lookman might find his place on the left wing, while Samuel Chukwueze could take the opposite flank. Up top, the striking duo of Taiwo Awoniyi, in excellent form in the Premier League, and Victor Osimhen could lead the attacking charge.

Option 2:

Alternatively, Coach Peseiro can employ a 4-3-3 formation for a different tactical approach. In this setup, Francis Uzoho, a seasoned goalkeeper, would guard the net. In defense, William Ekong would pair up with Semi Ajayi centrally, while Jamilu Collins would occupy the right fullback position, and Calvin Bassey would take the left.

In the midfield, Wilfred Ndidi could assume the role of the defensive midfielder. Joe Aribo might move into a more attacking midfield position alongside Raphael Onyedika, offering creativity in the middle. On the wings, Moses Simon could start on the left, and Victor Boniface might take the right flank. Leading the attack, Taiwo Awoniyi, riding high on a prolific Premier League season, could get the nod ahead of Victor Osimhen.

Both lineup options present a formidable team, and fans eagerly await the coach’s decision on matchday. The Super Eagles are poised for a thrilling encounter as they seek a favorable outcome in their quest for AFCON qualification.

Explorer_legend (

)