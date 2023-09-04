AFCON Qualifiers Golden Boot Table As Victor Osimhen Currently Leads With 7 Goals To His Name

Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen is currently showcasing his dominance not only in Europe but also in Africa, leading the goal-scoring table for the Africa Cup of Nations as we approach the final round of fixtures. Osimhen, who guided Napoli to the Italian title last season, has also propelled the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, close to qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Victor Osimhen has scored seven goals in five qualifying games and provided two assists, placing the Super Eagles atop Group A ahead of Guinea-Bissau. Following closely behind Osimhen is Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane, who has netted five goals.

In third place stands Bournemouth and Burkina Faso midfielder Dango Quattara, a 21-year-old with four goals. However, the top spot is currently held by Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane.

This weekend, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Sao Tomé and Príncipe’s national football team, and we anticipate Victor Osimhen adding more goals to secure his position at the top of the qualifying table. See how the AFCON Qualifiers golden boot Table looks like below.

ThousandWords (

)