AFCON Group A Qualifiers Table Ahead Of The Round 6 Fixtures As Nigeria Sits At The Top Of The Table

The Group A qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are reaching a pivotal moment as the teams prepare for the sixth and final round of matches. With only two teams from the group securing a ticket to the tournament, the table stands as follows:

Nigeria

Nigeria, often considered one of the powerhouses of African football, has lived up to expectations in this campaign. With 12 points from five matches, the Super Eagles have displayed their dominance. They only need a draw in the final round to secure their place in the AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is hot on Nigeria’s heels with 10 points. They have been impressive and are just two points behind the leaders. A victory in their last match would secure their place in the tournament and could even see them top the group if Nigeria falters.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has shown glimpses of promise but has struggled to maintain consistency. With five points, they face an uphill battle to qualify for AFCON. They must win their final match and hope for other results to go their way to have any chance of advancing.

São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe finds themselves at the bottom of the group with just one point. Their AFCON dreams have all but faded, but they can still play a spoiler role in the final round by potentially affecting the outcomes of other teams’ matches.

As the teams gear up for the last set of matches, tension and excitement are building. Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are in the driver’s seat, but football’s unpredictability means that anything can happen. Sierra Leone, although facing a tough task, still has a mathematical chance of making it through. The final round of Group A qualifiers promises thrilling football action and high-stakes drama as these teams battle for their place in the prestigious AFCON tournament. See how the table looks like below.

