Advantages Liverpool Have Over Chelsea Ahead Of Their First Match Of The Season

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to face off at Stamford Bridge in one of the season’s most anticipated game. Both teams had a disappointing season in 2022-23 with Chelsea experiencing their worst campaign in nearly three decades. However, Liverpool managed to regain their form towards the end of the season.

1. Chelsea’s new-look team will take time to settle down

The current Chelsea team looks significantly different compared to last season with several key players leaving the club or being replaced in recent months. The newcomers will need some time to acclimatize and develop a strong understanding with their teammates. Additionally, the players who have stayed on after the summer upheaval will also require an adjustment period to adapt to Pochettino’s system and playing style.

2. Liverpool’s attackers are in form

During the pre-season matches, Liverpool’s attacking players showcased their form finding the net 18 times across five friendlies. While Jurgen Klopp will require his defenders to address the defensive issues, he remains confident in the ability of his attacking lineup. Players like Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz performed impressively during the build-up to the season which could pose challenges for Chelsea’s defense in the upcoming match.

3. It’s Pochettino’s first-ever competitive game in charge of Chelsea

Pochettino’s appointment at Chelsea may not immediately change their fortunes due to low morale and the need for time to understand the players and develop long-term strategies. In contrast, Klopp’s extensive tenure at Liverpool and the cohesion among the squad give them an advantage.

