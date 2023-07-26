Advantage Pochettino’s Chelsea Might Have Over Other Clubs In The EPL Title Race This Season

The English Premier League will be back on our screens next month with new talents joining one of the most prestigious leagues in Europe. Chelsea football club who failed to qualify for any of the European competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are been tipped as one of the favorites to clinch the league title this season following their recent form and squad upgrade.

The English Premier League title race was epic last season as some new names clinch the top six spot, leaving Chelsea out of the context. This season is looking positive for the Blues following their refurbishing of players in the club. Here is one big advantage Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea would be having over other English Premier League clubs in the title race this season.

. Not playing in any European competitions;

Chelsea’s chances of clinching the 2023/2024 English Premier League title are looking positive with their absence from either the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season. Focusing on one major competition this season will give the Blues a big boost as they contend for the title with other clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and others.

The Blues are looking ready to contend for the league title following their recent performance in their ongoing pre-season tour in the USA so far. Their new signing, Christopher Nkunku is off to a great start, scoring goals in two of the previous games.

