Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star shines in Atalanta’s remarkable 3-1 away victory over Bournemouth

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman was impressive for Italian Serie A giant Atalanta football club on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 3-1 away victory over Bournemouth football club of England in a preseason friendly match.

The former Leicester City football club star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Ademola Lookman started in Atalanta football club’s attack alongside Teun Koopmeiners, and the duo were exceptional in the entertaining game.

Denmark national team star Joakim Maehle broke the deadlock for Atalanta football club in the 7th minute, and Teun Koopmeiners doubled the lead in the 36th minute an assist from Ademola Lookman, before Marcos Senesi scored for Bournemouth football club in the 38th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Substitute Ivorian star Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the last goal of the game in the 86th minute to end the match 3-1.

Ademola Lookman was fantastic for Atalanta football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in their remarkable victory over the host.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next preseason friendly match in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

