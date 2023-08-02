Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles star shines in Atalanta football club remarkable 3-0 victory

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman was impressive for Atalanta football club on Wednesday evening, as they secured a remarkable 3-0 victory over Pro Sesto football club of Italy in the preseason friendly match.

The former Everton football club star has been fantastic for Atalanta football club since they started preseason, and he was able to perform excellently again on Wednesday, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Atalanta football club head coach started his best players against their opponent, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory in the entertaining encounter.

Italy youngster Giovanni Bonfanti broke the deadlock for Atalanta football club in the 4th minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Mitchel Bakker doubled the lead in the 54th minute before Giorgio Scalvini scored the last goal of the game in the 88th minute after receiving an assist from Ademola Lookman to end the match 3-0.

Ademola Lookman was fantastic for Atalanta football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a beautiful assist.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Atalanta football club when they play their next game against Union Berlin football club of Germany.

The victory over Pro Sesto football club now means Atalanta football club have won all their four preseason friendly matches.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

