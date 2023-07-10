Acts Of Kindness From Cristiano Ronaldo That Are Worth Recalling

Cristiano Ronaldo, who hails from Portugal is arguably one of the players with the most prestigious careers in the history of football. He has won 5 Ballon d’Or awards, 5 Champions League trophies, 2 La Liga trophies, 3 Premier League trophies, 2 Serie A trophies, 1 EURO trophy, 1 Nations League trophy alongside other prestigious awards and trophies. Despite all these, he doesn’t seem to have a sense of pride as he has shown kindness to many people, both on and off the pitch. In this article, you will learn more about incidents when Ronaldo showed how kind of a man he was.

1. When Portugal played the EURO 2016 finals against France, he sustained an injury in the early hours of the game, and was substituted, passing on the captain armband to Nani. Portugal went on to defeat France and lift the EURO trophy, courtesy of Eder’s goal. Ronaldo was awarded a silver boot for his goals and contributions but passed on the award to Nani instead.

2. When Jorge Mendes (Cristiano’s best man) was about to get married, he asked Cristiano Ronaldo to be his best man at his wedding. Cristiano Ronaldo was so happy that he bought a Greek Island as a wedding gift for Jorge Mendes and his wife. He also gave a heartwarming speech about Jorge Mendes at the wedding.

3. When Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid and won their 10th Champions League trophy in 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo was so happy that he bought customised La Decima watches for each of his team mates. It was said that each watch cost €8200 at the time, and had each respective player’s name engraved on it.

4. You might be wondering why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have tattoos on his body. Well, the reason is not far-fetched, he donates blood in the hospital and doesn’t want to get it contaminated by getting tattooed. He started this by donating to his team mate’s son who came to the team for help.

5. After he won the EURO trophy in 2016, he donated all of his prize money to fund a foundation that conducts children cancer research.

He also €1.5 million to help the Palestinian children in Gaza in 2012.

He also gave his jersey to a young fan whose nose he accidentally broke.

There are many more acts of kindness that Ronaldo exerted. You can list the ones you know of in the comment section.

