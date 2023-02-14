ACM vs TOT: Match Analysis, Preview And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League has advanced to the Round of 16, and on Tuesday night, the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspurs will travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to face Serie A powerhouses AC Milan in the first leg of the knockout stages.

This match promises to be intense because both teams are currently outside the automatic Champions League qualification spots in their respective leagues. Both teams will be looking to take something with them into the next round in a few weeks.

Spurs finished the group stages first in their group with 11 points, beating out Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon, who finished second and third, respectively. However, their form has been inconsistent since then, with three wins and three losses in their last six matches.

Their inconsistency was most visible in the last two weeks, when they beat the Premier League’s defending champions, Manchester City, 1-0 but then lost 4-1 to Leicester City a week later.

Milan performed well at home during the group stages, with two wins and one loss in three matches, but their performance has deteriorated since then, with the club dropping to fifth in Serie A.

KICKOFF TIME: Tottenham versus AC Milan match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

