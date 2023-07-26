ACM vs JUV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

With both teams seeking to improve on a difficult 2022–23 season, Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan continue their preseason campaigns on Friday in California.

While Juventus’ game against Barcelona was cancelled on Saturday due to a viral infection that affected some of Barcelona’s players, Milan returned to action against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl.

Juventus were docked 10 points last season for financial issues, and they finished seventh in Serie A, 28 points behind Scudetto winners Napoli. UEFA also barred the Turin club from competing in Europe for a year.

In the rare absence of continental competition, Allegri is targeting a return to form in the Italian top division as well as an assault on the Coppa Italia in the coming months.

Milan kick off the new league season against Bologna on August 21, but following a 7-0 thrashing of Lumezzane, the first significant test of their preseason schedule ended in defeat.

After Fikayo Tomori and summer addition Luka Romero put Milan up 2-0 in Pasadena, Real Madrid made a valiant second-half comeback, and Rossoneri icon Carlo Ancelotti guided his current club to a 3-2 triumph.

Christian Pulisic also made his debut after joining from Chelsea, and following the dramatic departure of Paolo Maldini, Milan’s new recruitment team has been busy spending the money earned by selling star midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

KICKOFF TIME: AC Milan versus Juventus match will go down on Friday at 3:30AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)