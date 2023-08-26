ACM 4:1 TOR: Pulisic’s Great Form For AC Milan Will Limit Chukwueze’s Playing Time At The Club

AC Milan were active in the Italian Serie A today when they welcomed Torino to the San Siro Stadium on Saturday evening. The Italian Side tutored Stefano Pioli secured their second consecutive victory in the competition as they ruthlessly thrashed Torino 4:1 at their home ground. Oliver Giroud’s brace with other goals from Christian Pulisic and Theo Hernandez guaranteed AC Milan all three important points from this encounter against Torino.

Well, Christian Pulisic retained his starting position in the AC Milan team today as he delivered an impressive performance against Torino. The American International was the first goalscorer in the game as he made very good attacking runs and also constantly mounted immense pressure on Torino’s defense line. The 24-year-old has now scored twice in his first two appearances for AC Milan this season which clearly shows he is having a brilliant start at the club.

Well, I believe Christian Pulisic’s great form for AC Milan will limit Samuel Chukwueze’s playing time at the club this season. Presently, Christian Pulisic plays in the right-wing position which is Samuel Chukwueze’s favourite position on the pitch of play. The Former Chelsea Player is having a great performance at the club and will obviously not be benched just to play Samuel Chukwueze. The Nigerian International will have to make do with the few minutes he gets from the bench to create a serious competition for Christian Pulisic in the AC Milan team.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)