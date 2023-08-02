ACM 0-1 BAR: Barca’s Stunning Pre-season Stats Explains Why They Would Retain The La liga Title

Xavi Hernandez Barcelona was up against AC Milan in a pre-season showdown earlier today. Despite not scoring in the first half, the Spanish Laliga Champions were a better team, having more goal-scoring opportunities than the Italian side in the first 45 minutes of the game. The second half started swiftly for Xavi’s men as Ansu Fati scored the only goal in the game with 55 minutes on the clock.

Barcelona has only lost one major pre-season game so far, which was against the England team, Arsenal in a seven-goal thriller match (5-3). Barcelona defeated Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid 3-0 in a friendly El-classico game some days ago. Without a doubt, Xavi Hernandez’s squad has shown resilience in their pre-season games and it explains why they might have another shoot at winning the Spanish Laliga title this season.

Last season, Xavi Hernandez Barcelona beat Real Madrid and other Spanish clubs to win the Spanish Laliga title despite having a rough start in the league and also UEFA Champions League as well. Barcelona celebrated their first Spanish league title since Lionel Messi left the football club two years ago amid the club’s financial struggles. Going by their stunning stats in their pre-season games this season, they might be retaining the title this season.

