Barcelona football club’s impressive performance in the ongoing preseason continued on Wednesday morning, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over AC Milan football club of Italy.

Xavi Hernandez led Barcelona football club have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the preseason, and they were able to perform excellently again on Wednesday morning.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Barcelona football club.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Spain national team star Ansu Fati broke the deadlock for Barcelona football club in the 55th minute after receiving an assist from Alejandro Balde to end the match 1-0.

Ansu Fati was fantastic for Barcelona football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The youngster lost his spot in Barcelona football club’s first eleven last season, and he has been given limited playing time since the 2023 preseason started, but he has been exceptional in their previous matches.

Coach Xavi Hernandez dropped Ansu Fati to the bench for Morocco youngster Abde Ezzalzouli, and he was able to make an instant impact on the pitch in the second half, as he scored the only goal of the game.

Ansu Fati’s brilliant display for Barcelona football club against AC Milan football club means he deserves to be given more playing time by coach Xavi Hernandez.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)