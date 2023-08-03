ACB Vs MNU: How Manchester United Could Line Up in the Friendly Game Against Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United would be playing their last pre-season game against Spanish La Liga club, Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, August 6. Erik ten Hag wouldn’t be 100 percent satisfied with the performance he has seen from his side so far in pre-season as the Red Devils have blown hot and cold.

In their first game of pre-season, they beat Leeds United 2-0. They also won the second game against Lyon by a goal to nil. The third game was against English Premier League rivals, Arsenal. They won the game 2-0. However, their last three games have been disastrous. The Red Devils have lost three games on the bounce and with their first game of the new season coming up in 11 days, they would want to round up pre-season with a morale-boosting win.

With Manchester United playing against Lens the day before the game against Athletic Bilbao would be played, it is likely that Erik ten Hag would heavily rotate his team with fringe players featuring heavily in the game against Lens while the majority of the main team would play in the game against Athletic Bilbao.

This means that Andre Onana would feature between the sticks. The defense would consist of Manchester United’s first-choice defensive setup, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphaël Varane, and Aaron Wam-Bissaka.

We could also see Erik ten Hag’s favoured midfield setup in action again with Casemiro playing the holding midfield role while Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes play further forward.

Below is how Manchester United could line up in the friendly game against Athletic Bilbao:

