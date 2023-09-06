AC Milan’s Chukwueze, Adebayo, Iheanacho and 7 other players arrive camp ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON Qualifier

AC Milan football club star Samuel Chukwueze, Adebayo Adeleye, Kelechi Iheanacho and seven other invited players have arrived Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe national team.

Jose Peseiro led Super Eagles of Nigeria have started preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe national team, and the invited players have started arriving at the camp.

Nigeria national team have been exceptional in their previous matches of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and their excellent performance have helped them to book their spot in the upcoming AFCON.

Nigeria started the qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone national team, and they also defeated Sao Tome and Principe national team 10-0 in their second game. The team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Guinea Bissau national team in Abuja, and they defeated the same opponent 1-0 in the return leg, before defeating Sierra Leone national team 3-2 in their last game.

The victory over Sierra Leone national team has helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, and they are now set to play Sao Tome and Principe national team in their last group stage game.

Here are the 10 Super Eagles of Nigeria players that have arrived the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe national team;

Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, Bruno Onyemaechi, Frank Onyeka, Gift Emmanuel Orban, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Jordan Torunarigha.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

