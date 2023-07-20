SPORT

Ac Milan players show off fitness level and their new away kit ahead of Real Madrid clash

Ac Milan pre-season preparations for the 2023-2024 football season seems to be on the right track as their star players showed off their incredible fitness level at the gym, the last season UEFA champions league quarter finalist are preparing to get even better next season.

The trio of striker Olivier Giroud, defender Theo Hernandez and start player Rafael Leão will once again be tasked to deliver the good for the club both in the league and in Europe and those fitness pictures shows that they are not letting their guard down one bit.

Olivier Giroud shows off his top fitness level Twitter photos

Defender Theo Hernandez at the gym Twitter photos.

Ac Milan is currently training in the United States of America and will square up against fellow European heavy weights Real Madrid in a mouth watering pre-season friendly game, ahead of that game they have unveiled their away jersey for the 2023-2024 football season.

Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez showing the new away shirt Twitter photos.

Ready for Real Madrid preseason friendly Twitter photos

