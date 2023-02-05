Abbas Ibrahim: Nigerian Midfielder Joins Azerbaijani Outfit Zira FC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Azerbaijani professional football league campaigners, Zira Football Club have completed the signing of highly rated Nigerian international,Abbas Ibrahim, Futebol Clube Paços de Ferreira.

Born on January 2, 1998, 25-year-old Abbas Ibrahim started his professional football career with Nigerian top-flight league giant’s,Kwara United Football Club.

After a heartwarming developmental stint with the Ilorin based side, Kwara United Football Club, Abbas Ibrahim landed in Portugal where he teamed up with Portuguese based outfit, Futebol Clube Paços de Ferreira in 2018.

In search of quality playing time, Abbas Ibrahim opted for a loan which had him play for União Sport Clube Paredes before teaming up with, Futebol Clube de Arouca in 2019 on loan.

After a breakthrough season with,Futebol Clube de Arouca, which had him mark handful of appearance, Abbas Ibrahim landed in Azerbaijan where he would team up with Azerbaijani top-flight league side,Zira Football Club, a deal brokered by top Portuguese Super agent,Tiago Calisto.

