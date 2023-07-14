Aaron Ramsdale Ranked The Most Expensive Goalkeeper In The World Based On Current Market Value

According to recent reports gathered, Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale is currently ranked as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Let’s take a look at other goalkeepers and how they’re ranked.

1. Aaron Ramsdale.

He is an English International playing for Arsenal as a goalkeeper. Last season, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the premier league. The 25-year-old is now considered the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. He currently has a market value of €79M.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He is an Italian footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain as a goalkeeper. Despite being considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he has a market value of €75M.

3. Alisson Becker.

The third goalkeeper on the list is Alisson Becker who plays for Liverpool as a goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has a market value of €67M.

4. Porto goalkeeper, Diogo Costa (€65M).

5. Ederson de Moraes.

The fifth most expensive goalkeeper in the world is Ederson who plays for Manchester City. The Brazilian International reportedly has a market value of €57M.

6. Thibaut Courtois.

Ederson is closely followed in sixth position by Courtois. The Belgian International currently has a market value of €52M. He is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment. Kindly take a look at the image below for more details.

