A statistical comparison of the two teams playing in today’s featured matches: PSG vs Bayern

Today’s UEFA Champions League matches feature two exciting encounters: PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at the statistical comparison of the two teams playing in the first featured match – PSG vs Bayern Munich.

PSG and Bayern Munich are two of the best teams in Europe, and both have a rich history in the Champions League. They have faced each other in the competition before, most recently in the 20/21 season’s final, which saw Bayern emerge as the winner. Let’s take a closer look at the statistics of the two teams:

Goals Scored: In this season’s Champions League, PSG have scored 16 goals in 6 matches, at an average of 2.67 goals per game. Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in 6 matches, at an average of 3 goals per game. It is clear that Bayern has been more prolific in front of goal than PSG.

Goals Conceded: PSG have conceded 7 goals in 6 matches, at an average of 1.17 goal per game. Bayern Munich has conceded 2 goals in 6 matches, at an average of 0.34 goals per game. It is clear that Bayern has been more solid at the back than PSG.

Shots per game: PSG has had 16.6 shots per game in the Champions League this season, while Bayern Munich has had 17.3 shots per game. It is clear that both teams have been able to create a high number of chances.

Pass Completion: PSG has a pass accuracy rate of 90.5% in the Champions League this season, while Bayern Munich has a pass completion rate of 88.34%. Both teams have been able to maintain a high level of passing accuracy.

Key Players: For PSG, Kylian Mbappé has been their standout player in the Champions League this season, with 7 goals and 0 assists in 6 matches. For Bayern Munich, Laroy Sane has been their key player, with 4 goals and 0 assists in 4 matches.

In conclusion, both PSG and Bayern Munich have been impressive in the Champions League this season, but Bayern Munich has been more prolific in front of goal and more solid at the back. However, PSG has the likes of Kylian Mbappé who can change the game in an instant. It promises to be an exciting encounter, and the statistics suggest that we are in for a high-scoring and entertaining match.

MAbubakar (

)