A really impressive player – Klopp hails Chelsea’s latest recruit, Mykhailo Mudryk

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has talked about the newest signings to Chelsea before of their Premier League showdown on Saturday.

Mykhailo Mudryk was bought by Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month, and Joao Felix was afterwards acquired by Chelsea on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid.

With Joao Felix and Mudryk leading the attack from the flanks, Klopp envisioned the lineup for the Ukrainian’s Chelsea debut on Saturday against Liverpool.

When asked if he thought the 22-year-old will play this weekend against Liverpool, Klopp replied, “He is a strong player who plays well.

He enjoyed a terrific Champions League season at his last team, mixing pace, skill, and goals. Wow! Imagine him on one wing and Joao Felix on the other, for example.

“You can expect Joao Felix to perform. Two days after arrival, he started playing quite actively.

It makes analysis slightly simpler. What we saw of him while he was playing in the Champions League was impressive enough.

