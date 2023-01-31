A player Arsenal could sign on Deadline day & players who could leave the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have not been really active in the January transfer window. Having failed to land Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, the Gunners brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton for an undisclosed fee and Jakub Kiwior also joined the club on a permanent deal from Spezia for a fee worth around £20m.

The North London side have also been linked with a number of midfielders like Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Moises Caicedo and according to latest reports, the Gunners are working on a shock move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and if given the green light, the Italian could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium on deadline day.

Two players could also leave the Emirates Stadium on deadline day – Cedric Soares and 19 year old youngster, Marquinhos. Fulham hope to sign the former on loan while the latter is set to finalise a loan switch to Norwich City.

Samwrites01 (

)