A look at the Premier League’s Team of the Week.

Dozz takes a look at Premier League Team of the Week. This is based on ratings from popular sports magazine Sofascore. Check it out below:

Formation

The formation used is the 4-5-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Leno of Fulham was the highest rated goalie this week. As such, he takes the spot between the sticks.

Defence

Highest rated defenders in the league this week were Andrew Robertson of Liverpool, Tarkowski of Everton, Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes was on top form against Leicester City as he bagged 2 assists. As such, he takes a spot in the middle of the park with a rating of 9.7.

Other midfielders include Kevin De Bruyne, Odegaard, Ward-Prowse and Brighton star March.

Attack

Marcus Rashford continued his impressive form as he scored another goal this weekend. He’s the highest rated striker in the league, according to Sofascore.

Here’s an illustration below:

Photo credit: Sofascore

