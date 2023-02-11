A look at the Man United youth players currently training with the first team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s players resumed their training regimen following the midweek draw against Leeds United. The manager, Erik ten Hag, aimed to inject some new energy into the team by integrating the under-21 squad with the first team players for the session. This innovative approach allowed players from different levels of experience to interact and challenge one another, providing opportunities for growth and development.

One player who has benefited from the arrangement is the Colombian under-20 forward Mateo Mejia. Mejia joined Manchester United from Real Zaragoza in 2019, and has been steadily improving since then. He has been enjoying his most consistent campaign at United, having registered three assists in six games this season for the under-21s. The training session was a testament to Mejia’s progress.

Another standout player from the under-21 squad was the FA Youth Cup winning left-back Sam Murray. The youngster was joined by fellow under-21 players Noam Emeran and Bjorn Hardley, who have been instrumental in the academy team’s strong start to 2023. The under-21 side has already recorded six successive victories and will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Everton on Saturday.

Despite the presence of talented under-21 players, Kobbie Mainoo continued to hold his position in the first team squad. This demonstrates the value that Mainoo brings to the team and highlights the competitive nature of the training sessions. The integration of the under-21 squad with the first team players will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the overall performance of Manchester United, as the players are exposed to different playing styles and tactics.

The training session organized by Erik ten Hag was a smart move that demonstrated the manager’s commitment to promoting player development and improving team performance. The players, both from the first team and under-21 squad, were able to challenge one another and enhance their skills, leading to a stronger and more cohesive team. With the under-21 side looking to extend their winning streak against Everton on Saturday, it is evident that the impact of the training session will be felt on the pitch.

Leftfootvolley

