Manchester United’s dynamic forward, Marcus Rashford, has been in exceptional form recently, with his goal-scoring prowess being at the forefront of his game. Rashford’s incredible performance was once again highlighted over the weekend, as he scored two goals against Leicester, bringing his tally to 16 goals in the last 17 games. This outstanding achievement is testament to his skill, determination, and consistent performance on the pitch.

What makes Rashford’s achievement even more impressive is that he has already scored a personal best of 24 goals for the season, with three months still remaining. He has played a key role in propelling Manchester United forward in four competitions, where no other Red Devils player has yet reached double figures. Rashford’s performances have been nothing short of remarkable and have put him in the spotlight as one of the most promising young players in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Rashford’s exceptional form is not just limited to his goal-scoring exploits. He has also been a creative force for Manchester United, providing several assists for his teammates throughout the season. This versatility in his game has helped Manchester United maintain a strong presence on the pitch, and Rashford’s contributions have been crucial to their success.

However, while Rashford’s current form has been outstanding, the challenge for him is to sustain it for the rest of the season and beyond. This is what sets the likes of Ronaldo and Messi apart – their ability to consistently perform at the highest level for years on end. It will be interesting to see if Rashford can emulate their achievements and become a dominant force in the world of football for years to come.

Looking ahead, the renewal of Rashford’s contract is expected to be a top priority for Manchester United. His current contract is set to expire in June 2024, and securing his future at the club will be vital. In hindsight, it would have been better to secure a deal last summer, but at the time, Rashford’s form did not appear deserving of such a contract. However, his current level of play has shown that he is a player worth investing in, and his renewal is likely to be a major focus for Manchester United in the near future.

Rashford’s recent performances have been nothing short of outstanding. His goal-scoring and creative abilities have been key to Manchester United’s success this season, and his talent and potential are evident for all to see. The challenge now is for him to maintain this form for the rest of the season and beyond, and if he can do so, he has the potential to become one of the greatest players in the world.

