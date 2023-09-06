A Look at Super Eagles Attacker Stats as The International Break Approaches

As Nigeria’s Super Eagles head into the international break, the performance of their attackers is garnering attention and sparking discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Livescores has provided statistics on several prominent strikers, and the question arises: could any of these players potentially bench Victor Osimhen, who is known for his prowess as a key striker for the national team?

First on the list is Taiwo Awoniyi, who has made three appearances and scored three goals. Awoniyi’s impressive goal-per-game ratio certainly merits consideration, and his form suggests he could be a valuable asset for the Super Eagles.

Next is Victor Boniface, with four appearances and an impressive tally of five goals. Boniface’s goal-scoring ability cannot be ignored, and his consistency in finding the back of the net is a strong argument for his inclusion in the national team’s lineup.

Victor Osimhen, a familiar name to Super Eagles fans, has also made three appearances and scored three goals. Osimhen is known for his speed, skill, and clinical finishing, making him a formidable presence up front. However, the competition is heating up with other strikers in fine form.

Lastly, there’s Victor Orban, who has made an astounding nine appearances and netted six goals. Orban’s goal-scoring record is remarkable, and his consistency in finding the back of the net suggests he could be a strong contender for a starting role.

The question posed by Livescores is whether any of these strikers could potentially displace Victor Osimhen from his position in the Super Eagles.

While Osimhen has been a key figure for the national team, the emergence of other talented and in-form strikers is a positive development.

Competition for positions within the team is healthy and can drive players to improve their performance. It also gives the coach more options and flexibility when selecting the starting lineup.

Ultimately, the decision of who starts for the Super Eagles will depend on various factors, including form, tactical considerations, and the coach’s preferences.

Photo Credit: Livescores

GeniusInfo (

)