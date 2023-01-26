SPORT

A look at Premier League’s Most Expensive XI.

Over the years, the English Premier League has seen the sale of a host of players for huge sums.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at the League’s most expensive lineup. Check it out below:

We’ll be experimenting with a 4-3-3 formation with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. He remains EPL most expensive goalie as he joined Chelsea from Athletic Club for a fee in the region of €81 million.

The four most expensive defenders in the EPL are Virgil Van Dijk, Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a fee in the region of €101 million. As such, he still takes a spot in this midfield alongside the duo of Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

Romelu Lukaku remains EPL most expensive striker. The duo of Antony and Mudryk complete this formation.

Here’s an illustration below:

Photo credit: Twitter

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

