A look at Man United’s injury crisis ahead of their next match against Barcelona

The UEFA Europa League is set to resume on Thursday after a period of absence, and Manchester United is scheduled to play two matches against Barcelona, the current leaders of the Spanish league. The first leg is set to take place at the Camp Nou on Thursday, and it is expected to be a challenging one for United.

Erik Ten Hag’s team will be hoping to secure a win in the opening leg, given their busy schedule ahead. A victory could allow United to rest some of their key players in preparation for the second leg at Old Trafford and the Carabao Cup on February 26.

However, United is heading into the first leg with a depleted squad, with several first-team players unavailable due to injuries and suspensions. Christian Eriksen is already injured, and Anthony Martial is expected to miss the game. Donny Van De Beek is out for the rest of the season due to injury. Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are also suspended, while Antony and Scott McTominay may also miss the match, bringing the total number of absentees to seven first-team players.

As a result, Ten Hag will have to rely on squad players and rotate his team for the away game in Spain. It presents a significant challenge for the United manager, who will need to find the right balance in his team selection to have a chance of securing a positive result.

With such a formidable opponent and a depleted squad, United will need to be at their very best if they hope to progress to the next round of the competition. The tie promises to be an enthralling encounter, with two of Europe’s biggest clubs battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite the challenges facing United, they will be buoyed by the knowledge that they have a strong record against Barcelona in European competition. The two sides have met 12 times in the past, with United winning four, drawing four, and losing four. The most memorable encounter came in the 2008-09 Champions League final when United beat Barcelona 2-0 to lift the trophy.

With a storied history between the two clubs and so much at stake, Thursday’s match promises to be an exciting and closely fought contest. It will be fascinating to see how Ten Hag’s squad players rise to the challenge and whether United can overcome their injury and suspension problems to secure a positive result.

