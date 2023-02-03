A Disgrace If UTD Welcomes Back Greenwood, Charges Dropped Doesn’t Mean He’s Innocent – Paul Merson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former England player, Paul Merson have blasted the aquitance of Mason Greenwood by the court, and he believes it will be a disgrace for Man United if they welcome back Greenwood to their squad.

While reacting to the press, Paul Merson stated that he can guarantee that England will never invite Greenwood to represent them again, and he hopes Man United avoid the mistake of inviting him too.

He added that everybody heard the audio clip, and it’s clear Mason Greenwood is not Innocent of the charges.

In his words, Paul Merson stated;

“No matter how many goals Mason Greenwood score in future, I can guarantee you that he will never play for England National Team. We all heard the audio clips and it would be an absolute disgrace if United let him play again. Charges dropped doesn’t mean he is innocent.

Greenwood was decleared free from all charges yesterday, and he is now set to return to Man United soon.

