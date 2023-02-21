9 times Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the UCL and how it ended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Familiar foes Liverpool and Real Madrid serve up a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final when they renew hostilities at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of their last-16 tie. For the record, both sides have faced each other nine times in Europe’s top competition and here’s how it all ended.

1- Real Madrid 1 vs 0 Liverpool (2022 Champions League Final)

Last time both sides met in the competition was in the 2022 final. A second half goal from Vinicius Jr. was the difference as Real Madrid claimed their 14th Champions league title.

2- Liverpool 0 vs 0 Real Madrid (Quarter Final Second leg, 2021)

3- Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool (Quarter finals first leg, 2021)

4- Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool (Champions League final 2018)

Assisted by some goalkeeping errors, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were on the scoresheet as Real Madrid got the better of LIVERPOOL TO WIN the 2018 Champions league.

5- Real Madrid 1 vs 0 Liverpool (Group Stage, 2014)

6- Liverpool 0 vs 3 Real Madrid (Group Stage, 2014)

7- Liverpool 4 vs 0 Real Madrid (Round of 16 Second leg, 2009)

8- Real Madrid 0 vs 1 Liverpool (Round of 16, 2009)

9- Liverpool 1 vs 0 Real Madrid (Champions league final, 1981)

As seen above, Real Madrid have won five of their nine meetings with Liverpool in the Champions league. The Reds have recovered from their 3-0 defeat at Wolves in early February by claiming important wins over Everton and top-four rivals Newcastle to get their season back on track ahead of Tuesday’s huge first leg at Anfield. Klopp reckons his side’s form might have turned at just the right moment to take on Real Madrid, the 14-time Champions League winners.

Iamyunqtinq (

)