9 Most Underrated Football Players Of All Time

Football, also known as soccer, is a sport that has produced countless legendary players throughout history. But not every player who deserves recognition always gets it. Some players have slipped under the radar, unnoticed and unappreciated. Here are the most underrated football players of all time.

Miroslav Klose

A World Cup winner and Germany’s all-time top scorer, Klose is one of the most successful and decorated football players in history. Yet, he rarely gets the recognition he deserves. He wasn’t flashy or flamboyant, but he was a prolific goalscorer and an essential member of every team he played for.

Pavel Nedved

One of the most gifted and complete midfielders of his generation, Nedved was a creative force who could change the game with a single pass or a shot from distance. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2003, but many feel that he never received the accolades he deserved, especially on the international stage.

Esteban Cambiasso

A midfield maestro and a tactical genius, Cambiasso was the glue that held Argentina’s midfield together during the 2006 World Cup. He played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but his contribution was often overlooked because he wasn’t a flashy player.

Gaetano Scirea

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, Scirea was a stalwart for Juventus and Italy in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a master of positioning, tackling, and interception, and his ability to read the game was second to none. Despite his impressive resume, Scirea is often overlooked when discussing the best defenders of all time.

Hristo Stoichkov

A flamboyant and enigmatic forward, Stoichkov was one of the stars of the iconic Barcelona Dream Team that dominated Europe in the early 1990s. He won the Ballon d’Or in 1994, but many feel that he never received the credit he deserved for his technical ability, vision, and goal-scoring prowess.

Nwankwo Kanu

The Nigerian striker is one of the most successful African players of all time. He won the African Player of the Year twice, but his achievements are often overlooked because he played for smaller teams like Ajax, Inter Milan, and Portsmouth.

Javier Zanetti

The Argentine defender was a loyal servant of Inter Milan, where he spent 19 seasons. Zanetti won numerous titles with the club, including the Champions League, but his humble personality meant that he never received the same adulation as his more celebrated teammates.

Philipp Lahm

The German defender was a model of consistency and professionalism throughout his career. He won numerous titles with Bayern Munich and the national team, but his understated style meant that he never received the same level of praise as some of his more flamboyant teammates.

Paul Scholes

The Manchester United midfielder was a master of his craft, possessing an unrivaled passing ability and an eye for goal. However, his quiet demeanor meant that he never received the same level of attention as his more outgoing colleagues like Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

