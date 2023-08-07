9 Lesser-Known Players Who Graduated from Real Madrid’s Youth Academy

Real Madrid’s youth academy has long been renowned for producing top-tier talent, but you may be surprised to learn that some of football’s notable stars once passed through its ranks. Los Blancos, one of Europe’s most successful clubs, has nurtured impressive players like Raul and Iker Casillas over the years.

That said, here are nine remarkable players who graduated from Real Madrid’s esteemed youth academy;

9. Emiliano Buendia

Though currently showcasing his skills at Aston Villa, Buendia spent a brief period in the Madrid academy in 2009.

8. Juan Mata

Known for his brilliance at Valencia, Mata’s journey began with Real Madrid in 2003. The Spanish midfielder honed his talents at Real Madrid Castilla during the 2006-07 season, impressing with nine goals in 39 appearances before pursuing his illustrious career elsewhere.

7. Saul Niguez

While Saul has firmly established himself at Atletico Madrid, few are aware that he started his footballing career at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

6. Dani Parejo

Parejo emerged from Madrid’s academy but only appeared in five first-team matches before moving to Getafe.

5. Pablo Sarabia

Spending seven formative years with Real Madrid, Sarabia featured once for the first team.

4. Aleix Vidal

Former Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal spent three years of his youth with Real Madrid from 2003 to 2006.

3. Juanfran

A well-known face at Atletico Madrid, Juanfran actually began his professional journey with Real Madrid. After rising through their youth ranks, he made his first-team debut in January 2004, making 11 appearances before departing the club in 2005.

2. Marcos Alonso

Hailing from Madrid, Alonso’s connection to Real Madrid’s youth ranks is evident as he made a solitary senior appearance before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

1. Philipp Lienhart

Though not a typical Madrid academy graduate, Austrian defender Lienhart caught Real Madrid’s eye after impressing at Rapid Wien as a young talent. His career saw him feature extensively for Madrid’s reserve sides, but he managed just one first-team appearance during the 2015-16 season.

