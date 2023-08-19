9 Clubs With Most Points in a Premier League Season

The Premier League, a stage graced by football’s finest, has witnessed epic battles and remarkable achievements. Amidst the fevered contests, a coveted accolade beckons – the distinction of amassing the most points in a single season. As meticulously chronicled by Opta Analyst, this article embarks on a journey through the record books to showcase the select few teams that have scaled the peak of Premier League excellence by clinching the maximum possible points.

1. Manchester City – 2017-18

The 2017-18 season witnessed Manchester City ascend to a hallowed realm, amassing a staggering 100 points. Their dominance on the field translated into unrelenting victories, etching their name in history as one of the few teams to hit the coveted century mark.

2. Liverpool – 2019-20:

Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of excellence was epitomized in the 2019-20 season, culminating in a commendable 99 points. Their remarkable consistency and resolute performances propelled them to within touching distance of the elusive three-digit mark.

3. Manchester City – 2018-19:

Repeating their brilliance, Manchester City secured 98 points in the 2018-19 season. The formidable squad showcased their mettle once again, asserting their dominance and adding another glittering chapter to their storied legacy.

4. Liverpool – 2018-19:

Hot on the heels of Manchester City, Liverpool finished the 2018-19 season with an impressive 97 points. Their unyielding efforts and spirited performances demonstrated their unwavering commitment to Premier League glory.

5. Chelsea – 2004-05:

The 2004-05 season bore witness to Chelsea’s unyielding determination, resulting in a resounding 95 points. Their unassailable march to the summit heralded a new era of dominance under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho.

6. Chelsea and Manchester City

The modern era saw Chelsea and Manchester City share the spoils, both accumulating 93 points in their respective seasons. Chelsea’s triumph in 2016-17 and Manchester City’s relentless pursuit of excellence in 2021-22 solidified their positions as contemporary powerhouses.

7. Manchester United and Liverpool

In 1993-94, Manchester United and Liverpool etched their names into history with a commendable 92 points. The echoes of their triumphs reverberate through time, showcasing their enduring legacy.

8. Manchester United and Chelsea

The 1999-00 season witnessed Manchester United and Chelsea claim 91 points each. These teams seized the moment and showcased their determination to excel on the grandest stage.

9. Arsenal and Manchester United – Legends Unite

The list of legends continued in the 2003-04 and 2008-09 seasons as Arsenal and Manchester United secured 90 points. These iconic teams epitomized the Premier League’s fiercely competitive spirit.

GeniusInfo (

)