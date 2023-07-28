8 Top Players Manchester City Has Allowed to Leave in the Last 2 Years

Manchester City is the best football club in world football. The English Premier League club is fresh from winning the treble, cementing its place in the history books. Despite the club’s immense success, they have allowed an astonishing number of their top players to leave the club in the last two seasons. As the results suggest, that has been a part of the process.

Current hotly demanded Southampton midfielder, Romeo La has become a star at Southampton but he was once in Manchester City’s rank.

In the last summer transfer window, the Cityzens also offloaded some of their star players. This was when Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal. In the same window, Gabriel Jesus was also sold to the Gunners.

In January 2022, Manchester City had to sell Ferran Torres to Barcelona after only two years at the club. The Spanish attacker’s head was turned by Barcelona’s interest and this forced Manchester City’s hands. The 23-year-old was sold for €55 million.

In the summer of 2022, Manchester City also sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea in a deal worth €56 million. The English attacker was one of Manchester City’s best players at that time but Pep Guardiola has found a way to replace him.

This summer, Manchester City allowed Benjamin Mendy to leave the club after his contract was terminated due to a prolonged court case. Also, Riyad Mahrez has announced his departure from the club today (Friday), joining the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ahli. Ilkay Gündogan also left the club this summer as a free agent after his contract expired. The German midfielder would be playing for Barcelona next season.

