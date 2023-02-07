8 Premier league teams yet to receive red cards this campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In football, especially in the Premier league, aggressive challenges, lack of discipline, and careless errors by players are unavoidable. The referee has no choice but to issue a player a red card when they lose control, make a reckless tackle, or prevent a goal-scoring opportunity. A red card can come directly or indirectly after two yellow cards.

So far this term, there has been 19 red cards issued out across 12 of the 20 teams competing in the Premier league with Manchester United becoming the latest side to have a player sent off following the dismissal of Casemiro for violent conduct. As gathered from the Premier league official website, check out eight teams yet to have a player sent off this season;

1- Nottingham Forest

2- Everton

3- Brentford

4- Bournemouth

5- Leicester City

6- Brighton and Hove Albion

7- West Ham United

8- Southampton

With no fewer than 20 games played by most of these teams, neither of them are yet to have a player sent off.

