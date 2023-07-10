8 Nations With The Most Expensive Squads In 2023

England have the most valuable squad right know with a squad value of €1.21 Billion. The Three Lions have several valuable players in their squad including Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, John Stones, Like Shaw and Bukayo Saka.

France have the second most valuable squad right now with a squad value of €1.18 Billion. Some of the most valuable players in France include Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Aurelian Tchouameni, Edouardo Camavinga, Theo Hernandez, Konate, Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, Christopher Nkunku and Dayot Upamecano. They finished as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup with Kylian Mbappe winning the World Cup Golden Boot.

Portugal have a squad value of €902 million. Some of the most valuable players in Portugal include Rafael Leao, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes and Silva.

Brazil have the 4th most valuable squad, €889.5 million. Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alisson Becker, Ederson, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrygo are among the most valuable players in Brazil.

Germany have a squad value of €772.5 million. Hoffman, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger, Florian Wirtz, Moukoko, Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Schlotterback are among the most valuable players in Germany.

Argentina are the 6th nation with the most valuable squad in 2023, €681 million. Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister and De Paul are among the most valuable players in Argentina.

Spain are the 7th nation with the most valuable squad in 2023. Pedri, Gavi, Rodri, Morata, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Ansu Fati, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres are among the most valuable players in Spain. Netherlands are the 8th nation with the most valuable squad in 2023. Jurrien Timber, Frenkie De Jong, Van Dijk, Depay, Cody Gakpo and De Ligt are among the most valuable players in Netherlands.

