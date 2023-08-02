8 Goalkeeping Records in English Premier League History(1992 till date)

When it comes to the English Premier League (EPL), goalkeepers have always been the unsung heroes between the posts. With their acrobatic saves and jaw-dropping performances, these shot-stoppers have left us in awe time and time again. As reported by Opta, From legendary Petr Cech to the fearless David James, these goalkeeping records will leave you amazed and eager to learn more about these football heroes!

1. Most Clean Sheets for a Single Club: Petr Cech – 161 (Chelsea)

Petr Cech’s reign as Chelsea’s stalwart shot-stopper is legendary! With an incredible 161 clean sheets during his time at Stamford Bridge, he holds the record for the most clean sheets for a single club.

2. All-Time Most Clean Sheets: Petr Cech (202)

If there’s one goalkeeper who’s written his name in gold in EPL history, it’s Petr Cech. With an astonishing 202 clean sheets throughout his illustrious career, he stands tall as the all-time clean sheet king!

3. Most Clean Sheets in a Single Season: Petr Cech (24)

When it comes to keeping clean sheets, no one does it better than Petr Cech! His record-breaking 24 clean sheets in a single season left his opponents scratching their heads.

3. Most Consecutive Clean Sheets: Edwin Van Der Sar (14)

Edwin Van Der Sar’s goalkeeping brilliance shines through with his awe-inspiring record of 14 consecutive clean sheets, leaving fans and teammates alike in awe.

5. Most Red Cards for Goalkeeper: Pavel Srnicek (4)

Fearless and daring, Pavel Srnicek holds the unique record of being the goalkeeper with the most red cards, proving that he wasn’t afraid to put it all on the line for his team.

6. Most Appearances: David James (572)

The man who’s graced the pitch more times than any other goalkeeper in EPL history, David James holds the record for the most appearances, making him an EPL legend.

7. Most Goals Conceded: ⚽ David James (665)

With great power comes great responsibility, and David James faced his fair share of challenges. He holds the record for the most goals conceded, a testament to his relentless commitment.

8. Most Saves: Ben Foster (1248)

The art of saving shots is not lost on Ben Foster, who has showcased his brilliance with an astounding 1248 saves, proving that his reflexes are razor-sharp.

These goalkeeping records are a testament to the skill, dedication, and passion these shot-stoppers bring to the game. From unforgettable clean sheets to jaw-dropping saves, they have left an indelible mark in EPL history and earned their place among football’s elite. Source: Opta.

Photo Credit Google

