8 European Teams Who Could Win Their 1st Leg Games In Their Round Of 16 Clashes Due To Current Form.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action next week, as matches will be played across the continent of Europe. Four English teams are contending for most prestigious European trophy for club football.

The clubs include Manchester City, Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Taking a critical look at the round of 16 first leg clashes the reigning European Champions Real Madrid will travel to Anfield to lock horns against Liverpool.

The reigning English Champions Manchester City will travel to Germany to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the reigning Italian Champions AC Milan will welcome English side Tottenham Hotspur to San Siro, Chelsea will travel to Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund.

In other matches that will be played in the round of 16 clashes Clubb Brugge will play host to Portuguese side Benfica, Bundesliga side Frankfurt will host Italian Serie A side Napoli , Inter Milan will play host to Portuguese side FC Porto and Ligue 1 side Champions Paris Saint German will play against Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich.

1. Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea. Current form in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund – WWWWWL.

Chelsea – DDWLLL.

The Bundesliga side could win the first leg, having seen Chelsea poor form this season in all competitions.

2. Leipzig Vs Manchester City.

Leipzig – DWWWDW.

Manchester City – LWWWLL.

Bundesliga side could win the clash having seen their excellent form this season.

3. Liverpool Vs Real Madrid.

Real Madrid- WLWDWW.

Liverpool – LLDWLD.

Real Madrid could win the first leg, having seen Liverpool’s poor form this campaign, winning just one game in their last 6 games.

4. Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan .

Tottenham Hotspur- WWWLLW.

Milan LLLLDL.

Tottenham Hotspur could win the first leg , seeing Milan’s poor form this season.

5. Inter Milan vs FC Porto.

Inter Milan -WWWLWW.

FC Porto – WWWWWW.

This could be a very tough game , but the Italian side might win the clash.

6. Clubb Brugge vs Benfica.

Clubb Brugge- DWDDDL.

Benfica – WWWWDW.

The Portuguese side excellent form will see them with. The first leg.

7. Frankfurt vs Napoli.

Frankfurt- WWDDWD.

Napoli- WWWLWW.

The Italian Serie A side could win the first leg game.

8. Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain – LWWDWL.

Bayern Munich – WWDDDW.

Bayern Munich could win the tie against the Ligue 1 Champions League

Neanews (

)