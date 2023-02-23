8 European Teams Who Could Reach The Last 8 After Their First Leg Clashes In UCL This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action this Month, as 8 matches have been played across the continent of Europe.

In the first leg of the round of 16 matches played last week, English side Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away from home, while Tottenham Hotspur also lost to AC Milan, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at Parc Des Princes and Portuguese side Benfica beat Belgian side 2-0 away from home.

This week 4 matches have been played across Europe, taking a look at the matches played this week, the reigning European Champions Real Madrid beat English side Liverpool 2-5 at Anfield , while Serie A League leaders Napoli beat Bundesliga side Frankfurt 0-2.

Inter Milan beat Portuguese side 1-0 at San Siro and the reigning English Champions Manchester City played 1-1 draw away from home against the Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The following teams could reach the last 8, if they continue their excellent form in the second leg clashes of the UEFA Champions League this term.

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Benfica, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Napoli, 7 teams won their matches and only one drew, this eight team could reach the quarter final of the competition, after an excellent first leg results.

The return fixtures of the round of 16 clashes will be played in the month of March, as this will determine the eight European teams that will seal their place in the quarter fina of the competition.

Meanwhile,out of the four English team in the competition, only Manchester City played 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig away from , while all other English team lost their first leg game this term.

