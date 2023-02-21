8 European Teams Who Could Qualify For The Q/F In UCL Due To Their Current Form In CL & League Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League will return to action tonight as four matches will be played across the continent of Europe Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Many European sides are already hoping to book a place in the last 8 after an excellent first leg display in the round of 16 clashes of the UEFA Champions League this season.

In the first leg round of 16 clashes 4 matches were played and the outcome of the matches could determine the teams that will progress to the quarter final stages of the competition.

In the first leg round of 16 clashes played last week, Portuguese side Benfica could progress to the next stage of the competition, they beat Belgian side Club Brugge 2-0 away from home, as they need a draw to seal through to the next stage of the competition.

Italian Serie A side AC Milan beat English side Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg round of 16 clashes, and they also need a draw to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at Parc Des Princes, and it could be another tough contest, in the second leg at Allianz Arena, but the Bavarian could seal through to next stage of the competition after an excellent display in the first leg.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund beat English side Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the round 16 clashes, Dortmund could reach the last 8 if they hold onto this result.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 5 games, while Frankfurt have won 3 games drawing 2 and lost 1 in their last 5 games.

Napoli could win the clash against the German side and probably seal through to the last 8. Liverpool have won 2, lost 2 and draw 1 in their last 5 games, while Real Madrid have won 4 and draw 1 in all. The Whites could progress to the next round of the competition.

FC Porto are unbeaten in their last 5 games and could win agsinst Inter Milan in first leg clashes. While, RB Leipzig and City have both won 3 matches drawing 2 and lost 1 in all, but Leipzig could seal through in the contest.

