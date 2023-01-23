8 Arsenal Fans Arrested In Uganda For Celebrating Sunday’s Victory Against Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eight Arsenal fans were arrested in the Ugandan city of Jinja after celebrating the club’s English Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Vanguard, the Arsenal fans were traveling in a convoy of five vehicles when they were stopped by police on Monday morning. The supporters were dressed in the club’s red jerseys and carried a symbolic trophy.

According to the local police, they did not have a permit to hold the procession, which is a violation of public order.

Baker Kasule, one of the arrested fans, was quoted by Vanguard as saying, “I don’t know what we did, but we were simply celebrating our victory over rival Manchester United.”

James Mubi, the regional police chief and a self-professed Arsenal fan, also told reporters that he had not reviewed the fans’ charges but wondered why they were celebrating when only half of the season’s matches had been played.

