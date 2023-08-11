7 Records Erling Haaland Can Break This Season After Astonishing EPL Debut Campaign

In less than half a day, Erling Haaland will reemerge for the commencement of his second season in the English Premier League, spearheading Manchester City’s lineup as they take on Burnley in the inaugural match of the season.

During his debut season in England, Haaland defied initial doubts, surmounting a lackluster start that included a confrontation with Liverpool in the same competition. He proceeded to silence critics with a relentless onslaught of goals, shattering records as he progressed. His tally of 52 goals across all competitions was a pivotal factor in propelling Pep Guardiola’s team to an unprecedented treble.

Among the remarkable records he shattered was the longstanding record for the most goals in a single Premier League season. Notably, the Norwegian striker secured an astounding 36 goals, eclipsing the previous benchmark of 34 goals set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the 1990s.

As the 2023/2024 season kicks off, the spotlight turns toward the records that Haaland has the potential to rewrite.

Most Goals In A Single Season In Premier League History

In a remarkable turn, Haaland could break his own record by aiming to score 37 goals this season, surpassing the previous year’s 36-goal feat.

Highest Number Of Goals Across All Competitions

A formidable challenge awaits, as the existing record of 63 goals, set by Dixie Dean in the 1927/1928 season, looms large. Haaland’s previous season yielded 52 goals.

City’s Top Scorer’s List

By netting just 36 more goals, the former Borussia Dortmund player can secure a spot among Manchester City’s top 20 all-time scorers. Surpassing the top 10 requires 80 additional goals, making the former achievement more within reach this season.

Fastest Player To Score 50 Goals In The English Premier League

Eclipsing the existing benchmark set by Andy Cole, who accomplished this in 65 appearances, Haaland needs a mere 14 goals across his next 29 appearances to claim this record.

Fastest Player To Reach 40 Goals In The Uefa Champions League

Having already set multiple records in the Champions League, Haaland aims to break the record for the fastest player to reach 40 goals. He requires just five more goals in his upcoming 14 appearances to surpass Ruud Van Nisterlooy’s mark of 45 appearances.

Most Goals In A UCL Season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single Champions League campaign during 2013/2014 stands as a challenge. Haaland’s impressive tally of 12 more goals from the previous season puts him within striking distance.

Norway’s Top Scorer

Haaland’s prolific form extends to his national team, where he ranks fourth on the list of all-time top scorers with 24 goals. With a gap of only nine goals between him and the leader, Jorgen Juve, Haaland’s forthcoming six games provide ample opportunity to close in and potentially surpass the record.

