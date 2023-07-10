7 Elite Footballers Who Opted Against Joining Barcelona

Barcelona is a club that many footballers dream of playing for. The Catalan giants have a reputation as one of the biggest and best clubs in the world, and it’s rare for players to reject the opportunity to join them. However, there have been some truly amazing stars who were not swayed by the chance to wear the Blaugrana colors.

Here are seven world-class players who have turned down the chance to join Barcelona.

7. David Luiz

During his first spell at Chelsea, Brazilian centre-back David Luiz received bids from Barcelona. However, he decided that a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain would be more beneficial for his career. Despite Barcelona scouts being impressed with Luiz’s skills on the ball, the Brazilian rejected their advances and later returned to Chelsea in 2016.

6. Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand, a highly decorated defender who won sixteen trophies and captained his country, was one of the most sought-after defenders in the world during his prime. While Barcelona was considered one of the strongest teams of that era, Ferdinand revealed that he rejected the move because he was already achieving everything he wanted at Manchester United. Barcelona could have had two defenders with Manchester United connections if Ferdinand had joined.

5. Alessandro Del Piero

As a Juventus icon and legend, Alessandro Del Piero dedicated 19 years of his career to the club. Despite receiving offers from top clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Manchester United, Del Piero remained loyal to Juventus. He stayed with the club even when they were demoted to Serie B after the Calciopoli scandal.

4. Koke

After leading Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title in the 2013/14 season, Koke drew the attention of Barcelona. The talented midfielder was seen as a long-term successor to Xavi, but he rejected the move and stayed with his boyhood club. Barcelona went on to sign Rakitic, while Koke solidified his position as one of Atletico Madrid’s best players.

3. Thiago Silva

Considered one of the world’s best centre-backs, Thiago Silva turned down Barcelona not once, but twice. Despite Barcelona’s interest during his time at AC Milan and later at PSG, Silva admitted that he rejected them in favor of better financial opportunities in Paris.

2. Gianluigi Buffon

Regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, Gianluigi Buffon became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Juventus. Despite interest from top clubs, including Barcelona, Buffon chose Juventus after a discussion with his father. The Italian shot-stopper went on to have an incredibly successful career with Juventus.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi is a thrilling thought. However, the Portuguese superstar rejected a potential move to Barcelona when he was at Manchester United. Even though Sir Alex Ferguson, United’s manager at the time, was upset with Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s preferred destination was always the Spanish capital.

Ultimately, Ronaldo remains the most high-profile player to have turned down Barcelona.

Vincent94 (

)