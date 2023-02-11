7 Differences Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Literally the most argued debate of all time, is that of who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Many fans think Lionel Messi is the best football player of all times while others think Cristiano Ronaldo is the best football player of all times. I think they are two legendary players who have graced the football world with their individual goodness. They are good in their own way of playing football. Let us look at the little differences in their styles of play.

Finishing:

We all know that Cristiano Ronaldo is a lethal finisher, no matter how tight the angle is, he is capable of scoring from there. He requires strength to score goals and is known as the highest goalscoring football player in history. Lionel Messi doesn’t need strength, he needs just accurate placing of the ball, and he does it immaculately.

Dribbling:

Lionel Messi completes dribbles very easily even till date, and he is still regarded as one of the best dribblers in history. Cristiano Ronaldo was once rated as the best dribbler in Europe, during his time at Manchester United, now he doesn’t dribble as often because of bis age.

Aerial threat:

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t jump, he flies. His strong physique has enabled him stay for a while in the air after performing a very high jump, and this has enabled him score multiple goals with his head. Lionel Messi, on the other hand doesn’t score with his head often because of his height. If he was some inches taller, his head would have brought him more goals.

Passing:

While Ronaldo was at Manchester United, he seldom passed the ball as he focused more on dribbling past opponents, but his time at Real Madrid saw him pass more often. Messi, on the other hand is rated as one of Europe’s best passers as his vision helps him deliver sublime passes.

Pace:

Ronaldo’s strength and height has enabled him get past many defenders in pursuit of the ball on several occasions. Messi’s pace is not so reliable due to his short height.

First touch:

Ronaldo’s first touch is decent but he can’t make space with it. At Real Madrid, he preferred shooting straight with his first touch instead of controlling the ball. Lionel Messi can create space with his first touch and beat defenders. There are a few better than Lionel Messi when it comes to first touch.

Weak foot finish:

It is no longer news that Ronaldo is a beast when it comes to weak foot finishing. He has scored so many goals with his weak foot while his counterpart, Lionel Messi depends so much on his left foot that he doesn’t score much with his right.

