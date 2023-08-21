7 Belgian Players Who Have Represented Chelsea Before Romeo Lavia, Who Are the Successful Ones

Chelsea defeated Liverpool to acquire La. He was brought in from Southampton with a reported fee of £58 million.

La immediately secured a long-term contract with Chelsea. If all goes well, La will play at Stamford Bridge until 2030.

La’s presence will provide Mauricio Pochettino with more options in midfield. La will wear the number 45 jersey at his new club.

Chelsea has frequently utilized players from Belgium. In addition to La, there have been several players from that country who have also worn the Blues’ jersey. Who are they?

Here are seven Belgian players who have played for Chelsea before Romeo La.

1. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois was the first Belgian player brought to Chelsea. Courtois was signed from Genk in 2011 for a fee of €8.9 million.

However, Courtois didn’t immediately break into Chelsea’s first team. The Belgian national team’s goalkeeper was loaned to Atletico Madrid to develop his skills.

After three seasons with Atletico, Courtois returned to Chelsea. He became the first-choice goalkeeper for The Blues for four seasons before being transferred to Real Madrid.

2. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was brought to Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 for a fee of €15 million. However, he struggled to secure regular playing time in the Blues’ main squad.

To gain experience, Lukaku was loaned to West Brom and Everton. The Belgian striker was then permanently transferred to Everton in 2014.

After playing for Manchester United and Inter Milan, Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge in 2021. However, he was loaned to Inter last season.

3. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012. The Blues spent €35 million to bring Hazard to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League with Chelsea. He scored 85 goals and provided 61 assists in 352 appearances, securing two Premier League titles.

However, Hazard parted ways with Chelsea in 2019. The Belgian player moved to Real Madrid for a transfer fee of up to €150 million.

4. Thorgan Hazard

Thorgan Hazard is the younger brother of Eden Hazard. He joined Chelsea in the same year as his older brother, from Lens.

However, Thorgan never broke into Chelsea’s first team. He had loan spells with Zulte Waregem and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Chelsea eventually permanently transferred Thorgan to Monchengladbach in 2019. The 30-year-old player currently plays for PSV Eindhoven.

5. Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne was part of Chelsea’s squad from 2012 to 2014. Chelsea acquired De Bruyne from KRC Genk in January 2012 for €8 million.

De Bruyne stayed with Genk until the end of the 2011/2012 season. After a loan spell at Werder Bremen for a season, De Bruyne finally got a chance to play for Chelsea in the 2013/2014 season.

However, at that time, Jose Mourinho rarely played De Bruyne. Unhappy with being on the bench, De Bruyne eventually moved to Wolfsburg in January 2014 for a fee of €22 million.

6. Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea brought in Michy Batshuayi in 2016. The Belgian striker was acquired from Marseille for a transfer fee of €39 million.

However, Batshuayi never became the first-choice striker at Stamford Bridge. He was often loaned to other clubs instead of playing in Chelsea’s main squad.

Batshuayi had loan spells at Borussian Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace, and Besiktas. He permanently left Chelsea in 2022 and currently plays for Fenerbahce.

7. Charly Musonda

Charly Musonda is a product of Chelsea’s academy. Musonda was given the opportunity to move up to Chelsea’s senior team in 2016.

However, due to intense competition in the attacking midfielder position, Musonda was loaned to several clubs throughout his career. He played for Real Betis, Celtic, and Vitesse.

Musonda only made seven appearances for Chelsea, scoring one goal. He permanently moved to Levante in the summer of 2022.

